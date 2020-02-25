Judge blasts Hamilton police for violating man’s rights in fentanyl case

Even though police found 116 fentanyl patches in Trevor Kennedy's pocket, Superior Court Justice Andrew Goodman ruled he had been unlawfully detained and subjected to an unreasonable search after he was taken to the ground by police. The judge excluded the drug evidence from Kennedy's trial.
Kennedy was charged with possession of fentanyl for the purposes of trafficking but the Crown admitted that with the evidence ruled inadmissible, the case against Kennedy was "gutted." He was acquitted of the charge.
On Oct. 26, 2017, two Hamilton police officers followed a suspected drug dealer — not Kennedy — to a gas station on Queenston Road near Nash Road.
A Mercedes SUV pulled into the parking lot and parked at the back, away from the gas pumps, and Kennedy was one of the people who got out of the SUV. As the suspect was walking toward the vehicle, police decided to arrest the suspect.
Kennedy, who was nearby as the arrest was made, was not the target of the investigation. He left the area, but how he left the area was in dispute.
Police testified Kennedy ran away with both hands in his pockets and refused to remove his hands from his pockets once he was apprehended. However, two other witnesses testified Kennedy wasn't fleeing the scene — and Kennedy said he didn't even know the suspect targeted by police.
Kennedy was taken to the ground, searched and the fentanyl patches were discovered.
In his decision, Goodman noted there are strict criteria established from various Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms rulings that spell out what powers police have to detain someone on reasonable grounds and what types of searches can be conducted without a warrant.
This case did not fit the bill, Goodman decided.
"The decision to arrest Kennedy was based on intuition, a hunch and a misguided understanding of the law related to a police officer's powers of arrest," Goodman ruled.
The judge said the behaviour of the two police officers suggests "a complete ignorance of charter rights."
"The police conduct in this case was deliberate and they adopted a cavalier attitude towards (Kennedy's) rights," Goodman wrote. "The police actions could be considered flagrant."
While fentanyl is a "scourge on society," Goodman wrote, the breaches of Kennedy's charter rights by police were a more important consideration.
Ari Goldkind, Kennedy's lawyer, said the judge was correct to call out Hamilton police's misuse of its powers.
"While there is no doubt some people will be upset by this result, we do not live in a police state where police can do what they want, and when they want," said Goldkind. "Improper police searches need to be fought, even when the outcome raises the left eyebrow.
"But the citizens of Hamilton should raise their right eyebrow at the idea that police can search anybody, any time, for any reason, without any legal basis for it other than they don't like the cut of someone's jib."
"For every person who is subject to an unlawful search where something is found," Goldkind stated, "ask yourself how many more are subject to an improper search where nothing is found — and the police never get exposed or called out?"
This marks the second time in two months that Ontario courts have criticized the practices of Hamilton police.
In December, a Hamilton man who spent nearly eight years in prison had nine convictions overturned and was granted acquittals after Ontario's Court of Appeal ruled key search warrants should never have been issued because Hamilton police did not provide full and frank disclosure of information when applying for the warrants.
