Post-LRT task force gets more time for Hamilton transportation deliberations

Coun. Jason Farr, a consistent LRT supporter, greeted the task force's extension Monday as a positive development.

"I welcome a few more weeks deliberating," said Farr, whose Ward 2 includes downtown. "The longer they are at the table means more facts; the more facts, the more likely LRT is back on track."

Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, who has advocated spending some of the $1 billion on a Highway 403 on-ramp in Ancaster, agreed.

"It doesn't bother me at all because it's important that they get it right."

More than 10 years of studies and public debate went into the planning of the light-rail line, which was to run from McMaster to Eastgate Square.

Some cheered at its death knell, but others were outraged by the province's announcement to kill the project, which was trumpeted as a game-changer for local transit and economic uplift.

The cancellation came after the province spent $164 million on the project, displacing tenants and businesses out of 60 buildings along the route.

LRT fans have questioned the ministry's $5.5-billion cited cost estimate, which includes life-cycle costs and operation.

A letter from Valeri to Mulroney, also dated Feb. 24, was included in the ministry's news release Monday evening.

He wrote that "given the significance" of the task force's mandate, "there is consensus among all members that additional work is required" before submitting the preliminary list of projects.

Valeri, a former local Liberal MP and current vice-president at ArcelorMittal Dofasco, says March 16 would allow the group to "recommend transit and transportation projects that are of substantial benefit to the residents of Hamilton."

In her letter, Mulroney also says once she receives that list, she plans to "engage" with the task force "to undertake further due diligence, such as identifying any commercially sensitive information, prior to any public release of the task force's recommendations."

tmoro@thespec.com

905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro

tmoro@thespec.com

905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro