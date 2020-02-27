A summary of important things to know about the seemingly unstoppable coronavirus

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has sparked what the World Health Organization is calling an “infodemic” — an overwhelming amount of information. Here is a summary of important things to know.

• As the world prepared to celebrate the dawn of a new 21st century decade, the first cases of a nefarious new “flu-like” illness surfaced in Wuhan, China.

• Authorities traced the origin of the illness, now called COVID-19, to a seafood market in Wuhan.

• Throughout January, as China recorded its first COVID-19 death, other countries were reporting their first cases: Thailand, South Korea, Japan, US, France, England, Germany, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Italy.

• As cases in China exploded and the virus continued its spread to other countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency.

• Canada’s first presumptive case of COVID-19 was announced on Jan. 25 after a man in his 50s arrived in Toronto from Wuhan. His wife became the second presumptive case the next day.

• As of today, Ontario has had five cases of COVID-19 and British Columbia, seven. All of the patients have either recovered or are in self-isolation under the care of public health officials.

• Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, and can be mild to severe in nature. Severe complications can include kidney failure, pneumonia and, sometimes, death.

• There is currently no treatment for COVID-19 and no vaccine.