Massive spike crystal meth in Hamilton straining hospital emergency room

The high can last for hours, leaving users with little desire to sleep or eat. It causes irritation, aggression and psychosis.

The drug is proving a game-changer for St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton.

St. Joseph's plans to double the size of its Charlton Avenue emergency psychiatric ward, in part, to better handle the complex needs of patients who have taken the drug.

The ward is too cramped to handle the influx of such patients in proximity to others who may be in hospital with depression or suicidal ideations, says Holly Raymond, clinical director of general psychiatry.

"You have someone in the next room to you banging and screaming. Obviously, that person's in a lot of pain, but it's not going to be conducive to your healing. It's also frightening," Raymond said.

"This is really why we need to have a flexible level of support that addresses a whole continuum of patient needs," she said.

The goal of the $6-million project is to expand the department to 20 beds from 10. St. Joseph's has raised about one-third of the funds and hopes to complete the project by the winter of 2021.

"The hospital is one stop, but we really do need a city-wide response," said Raymond, noting the hospital and partner agencies are working on a plan.

Withdrawal from methamphetamine "boomerangs," she said. A patient may seem settled, but the psychosis can re-emerge hours later.

"Maybe that person has been discharged to a shelter by then and then they're not in the (emergency department)."

There's no effective medicine to treat crystal meth cravings like suboxone does for opioids, notes Dr. Kerry Beal, lead physician with the Shelter Health Network.

A couple of patients in Hamilton receive daily doses of another amphetamine, however, to help them, Beal said.

"The whole idea is making them be a productive member of society because they're getting it every day. They're not having to out and buy it. It's the same as giving heroin to heroin addicts on daily dispense."

While it doesn't lead to deadly overdoses like opioids, crystal meth's affect on health is highly corrosive for users, with impacts such as rotting teeth, skin infections and endocarditis, which is a bacterial infection, Beal noted.

"They gradually fade away."

Joshua says he took to mixing crystal meth with opioids — which are downers — as an ad hoc safeguard to prevent him from dying after taking opioids.

"If you put just a little bit of crystal into your fentanyl, it will kick your heart up. It's dangerous, but some people are concerned about dying from the fentanyl."

Other users, especially those who are homeless, say they take crystal meth to stay awake in an effort to avoid robbery and survive on the street.

For $10, a tenth of a gram of crystal meth was cheaper than cocaine and offered Joshua a 10-day supply.

"If you buy it in bulk, it's a lot cheaper than that," he said.

Joshua says he overdosed numerous times on fentanyl and heroin but was never in the emergency ward because of meth-induced psychosis. He knows many who were.

In that state, users believe people are out to manipulate or even kill them. "It's torture," he says, adding it's dangerous for those around them.

Eventually, Joshua would like to be an outreach worker to help others struggling with addiction.

His three young children are a motivating factor to lead a healthy life.

For those who cast a judging eye, Joshua says the fall can happen to anyone.

"Once you're in it, if you don't have somewhere to go, you're stuck."

tmoro@thespec.com

905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro

