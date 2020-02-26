No changes to Hamilton transit area rating for 2020

City councillors have opted to wait for more information before making decisions about whether to change Hamilton's area-rating system for transit.
Reports and recommendations crucial to the future shape of transit in Hamilton are pending, Coun. Chad Collins said Tuesday during a meeting of the subcommittee tasked with examining the politically charged taxation policy.
"My problem is looking at these in isolation," Collins said.
That includes a McMaster University report that's part of the city's transit "re-envisioning" exercise; the effect on service of the 10-year transit strategy; and changing tax assessments.
Add to that the eventual upshot of a provincial task force's deliberations on how to spend $1 billion in funding after the government axed Hamilton's LRT project in mid-December.
It's also too late in this budget season for any tweaks to be implemented for 2020, finance chief Mike Zegarac told councillors. They're now focused on the 2021 budget.
Since amalgamation in 2001, taxpayers in different parts of the city have paid varying rates for transit based on service levels in the former municipalities. Rural areas don't pay anything.
Transit advocates have pushed for the elimination of the tax policy, arguing it impedes the city from improving the bus system overall.
On Tuesday, however, Ian Borsuk, a member of the Hamilton Transit Alliance, said he was happy councillors opted to take more time with the issue.
"I feel more optimistic about transit after this meeting than before" said Borsuk after addressing elected officials about the benefits of winding down area rating, a change that "ought to" lead to enhanced service.
Councillors disputed this, saying changes to area rating can't result in more revenue; just shifts in the cost burden, as per provincial legislation.
Coun. Terry Whitehead, who argued service on the Mountain has lagged behind the lower city, said "fantasy social media" users have misunderstood the concept. "This is where the rubber hits the transit road."
Staff presented four scenarios: the status quo; axing area rating in favour of across-the-board tax levy funding; a "hybrid" with half the cost on the levy; or levelling out rates across the former city and towns with no cost to rural residents.
Under the current system, a resident of the old city, which has about 82.3 per cent of Hamilton's transit service, pays $389 a year, based on an average property assessment. In 2019, average bills in urban parts of Ancaster were $184; Dundas $140; Flamborough $189; Glanbrook $201; Stoney Creek $137.
If transit is entirely on the levy, the old city would see a three per cent reduction, or $111 less for the average taxpayer. Serviced parts of the former towns would have increases ranging from 1.9 per cent, or $83, in Glanbrook, to 3.4 per cent, or $167, in Dundas. Rural areas would see costs ranging from $252 in Glanbrook to $327 in Flamborough.
In the "hybrid" scenario, the old city would see a reduction of 1.5 per cent, or $55 less per average tax bill. Serviced parts of the old towns would see hikes of one per cent, or $80, in Glanbrook, and 1.7 per cent, or $84, in Dundas, for instance. Rural residents would pay $128 in Stoney Creek and $174 in Ancaster.
In a system that leaves rural properties untaxed but rates even across the urban areas, the old city of Hamilton would see a 2.4 per cent decrease or $88. Former towns would see spikes: 4.0 per cent, $170, in Stoney Creek, and 3.8 per cent, $223, in Ancaster.
tmoro@thespec.com
905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro
