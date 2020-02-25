Ottawa 67's roll past Kingston Frontenacs 7-3

TD PLACE, OTTAWA — Cameron Tolnai had a goal and two assists leading the Ottawa 67's to a 7-3 victory over the Kingston Frontenacs in Ontario Hockey League action. Austen Keating added two assists for the 67's.

Vitali Pinchuk had two points for Kingston.

The 67's led 4-0 at the end of the first period led by goals from Graeme Clarke, Tolnai, Daylon Groulx and Joseph Garreffa.

The Frontenacs gained ground in the second period, trailing 6-3 led by goals from Shane Wright, Dawson Baker and Pinchuk. Marco Rossi and Jack Quinn scored for Ottawa.