Coronavirus: Hamilton public health asks return Wuhan, China visitors to isolate for 14 days

Hamilton's public health department is asking anyone who travelled to the centre of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China to stay isolated for 14 days after their departure.

People who have returned from Hubei province, including the city of Wuhan, are also asked to report to health officials for followup.

In addition, travellers returning from mainland China, in general, are asked to keep an eye out for symptoms of the virus for 14 days and contact public health if they notice any.

Health officials, however, note there are no known local cases of the potentially deadly virus.