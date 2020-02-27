Man rescued after plunging through ice at Cootes Paradise

Hamilton firefighters, paramedics, and police officers responded to rescue a man who fell through the ice-covered waters of Cootes Paradise behind McMaster University Wednesday night.

The initial emergency call was made at just after 8 p.m., with the wind chill at about -8 C.

By 9 p.m., police were reporting the man had been rescued and helped back to shore.

"He's doing OK," Hamilton police Staff Sgt. Darren Murphy told The Spectator.