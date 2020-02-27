Hamilton police victim services administrator named justice of the peace

The Hamilton Police Service's longtime and well-respected victim services administrator Susan Double is a new justice of the peace for Ontario.
Double was among 10 new appointees announced by the Ministry of the Attorney General last week. She has been assigned to Brampton effective Thursday, Feb. 27.
"Her outstanding leadership and valued contributions in advocating for victims of crime and trauma and in developing innovative programs and supports is a touchstone of professional excellence," said Deputy Chief Ryan Diodati.
"Our communities are the beneficiaries of Susan's exceptional service and her core values of building resilient communities and developing strong community partnerships to move us forward because every victim matters."
Double joined the Hamilton police victim services branch in 2004 and has been administrator since 2009.
During her time she has strongly advocated for victims of crime, including reviewing sexual assault cases, implementing a sexual assault support program and helping to train officers on trauma.
More than anything, being in victim's services means being a good listener. As administrator, Double oversaw her staff and approximately 80 volunteers who respond at all hours to support victims of crime.
In 2016, she received the Order of Merit from Canada's Governor General.
She previously was the assistant co-ordinator of the Ministry of the Attorney General's victim/witness assistance program. She is the secretary of the Hamilton police LGBTQ internal support network and past chair of the Hamilton Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition.
Her last day with Hamilton police was Feb. 26.
A justice of the peace in Ontario is a judicial officer in court. Duties include presiding over bail hearings and Provincial Offences Act cases. Upon appointment they must stop all other employment and refrain from political activity.
noreilly@thespec.com
905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec
