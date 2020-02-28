Snow squall likely to impact evening commute in Hamilton, Burlington

Snow squalls and blowing snow will make driving conditions hazardous on Friday evening.

Environment Canada says a well organized snow squall originating from Lake Huron will move across the area, it's likely to impact the evening commute from Oshawa to Hamilton.

The national weather agency warns this band will likely impact the 401 corridor, with snow squall and blizard warnings issued through the Waterloo Region, Wellington County, north Halton and Peel regions, as well as Toronto and York Region.

In the Hamilton and Burlington area, quick accumulations of 2 to 5 cm snowfall in an hour is forecast, along with sudden reductions in visibility. The squalls are expected late Friday afternoon into the evening.