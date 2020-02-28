Warm lull follows Friday’s snow squalls, Saturday’s chills

A glimmer of hope follows this blistery cold weekend.

Snow squalls, blowing snow and frigid temperatures overnight Friday are expected. Another deep freeze is in the forecast Saturday night.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch for Hamilton and Burlington Friday at 6 p.m. warning of a well-organized squall originating from Lake Huron sweeping across the area.

With that comes frigid winds bringing a chill feeling like -17 overnight.

In the Hamilton and Burlington area, quick accumulations of 2 to 5 cm snowfall in an hour is forecast, along with sudden reductions in visibility.

A high of -3 C is expected Saturday, with a chance of flurries, followed by a nother cold night; a nighttime low of -9 C.

Those chills are expected to end as February wanes, bringing a period of mild weather with the first of March.

Sunday's temperature is forecast to reach a high of 2 C and with only a few evening lows falling below freezing, the upcoming week is expected to be mild, grey and wet, much like what one would expect in early spring.

In the meantime, Friday night's travellers are advised to exercise caution and allow extra time to reach their destination.

The weather agency says drivers should "postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve."