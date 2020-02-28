RONA Waterdown looking to hire 19 seasonal employees

RONA in Waterdown is gearing up for home improvement's busiest season and is looking to fill more than a dozen full- and part-time seasonal positions.

The home and garden store, located at Clappison's Corners, will hold a hiring blitz March 14.

From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., applicants are invited to visit the store at 52 Dundas St. East and meet the management teams. According to Lowe's Canada, RONA's parent company, some applicants may event get a job offer that same day.

Available positions include administrative support associates (in store), drivers (class 1 and 3), sales associates, receiving clerks, stockers, customer service associates, cashiers and lumber yard clerks.

Experience in the home improvement sector is not required since all new employees will have access to training and mentoring suited to the various positions.

To accommodate student applicants, the hiring date for more seasonal jobs is flexible.

"Our seasonal employees play a vital role in our organization by supporting our stores during our industry's peak months, from May to September, enabling us to provide the same exemplary level of customer service," said Marc Macdonald, Lowe's Canada's senior vice-president of human resources.

March 14 marks Lowe's Canada's official spring hiring campaign kickoff. The National Hiring Day takes place at all Lowe's, RONA and Reno-Depot corporate stores in Canada, including locations in nearby Ancaster and Burlington.

Overall, the company is looking to fill 5,400 full- and part-time seasonal and regular positions across its network of corporate stores this spring.