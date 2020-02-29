ICYMI: 4 stories that made headlines in Flamborough this week

Commuters faced some challenges at the start of the week, when protesters blocked the railway off York Boulevard, halting GO train service in Aldershot, Hamilton and Niagara.

The Wet'suwet'en solidarity blockades halted rush hour GO service on Monday evening and suggested they aren't going anywhere soon.

The group left peacefully around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

While no one was arrested at the site, four people face charges of mischief in relation to the Hamilton rail blockade.

The weather also topped headlines in Flamborough this week.

With winter making a comeback, Flamborough residents were left to clean up after Mother Nature Thursday. The morning commute proved challenging for many, including first responders who were called to the scene of a number of collisions. According to the Ontario Provincial Police, there were more than 180 crashes in the GTA over a 12-hour span beginning Wednesday evening.

As residents prepared to usher in the weekend, Environment Canada issued a travel advisory warning of snow squalls and blowing snow that could make driving conditions hazardous Friday.

Hamilton’s public high school teachers, including those in Waterdown, took to the picket line Feb. 28 as part of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation’s one-day walkout.

• • •

Want to keep up on news in Flamborough? Sign up for Today's Headlines newsletter and get stories delivered to your inbox every morning by 7 a.m.