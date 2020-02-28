Flint Firebirds best Hamilton Bulldogs 6-4

DORT FEDERAL EVENT CENTER, FLINT, MI — Tyler Tucker had a goal and an assist leading the Flint Firebirds to a 6-4 victory over the Hamilton Bulldogs. Brennan Othmann scored two goals for the Firebirds.
The first period ended in a 2-2 tie. Evgeniy Oksentyuk and Jake Durham scored for the Firebirds while Arthur Kaliyev and Ryan Humphrey scored for Hamilton.
The Firebirds took a 5-3 lead in the second period led by two goals from Othmann and a goal from Tucker. Kade Landry scored for Hamilton.
Flint held the lead in the third period. Durham scored again for Flint while Jan Mysak scored for Hamilton.
ON THE POWER PLAY: The Firebirds were 2-for-4 with the man advantage while the Bulldogs scored once in three opportunities.
MAJOR PENALTIES: Navrin Mutter (HAM, Fighting, 5-minute major), Tyler Tucker (FLNT, Fighting, 5-minute major)
STARS OF THE GAME: 1. Tyler Tucker (Flint), 2. Brennan Othmann (Flint) and 3. Jake Durham (Flint).
This article was generated using Wordsmith. Data was provided by the OHL via HockeyTech. To provide feedback on this article email: communities@metroland.com.
