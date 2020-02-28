Flint Firebirds best Hamilton Bulldogs 6-4

DORT FEDERAL EVENT CENTER, FLINT, MI — Tyler Tucker had a goal and an assist leading the Flint Firebirds to a 6-4 victory over the Hamilton Bulldogs. Brennan Othmann scored two goals for the Firebirds.

The first period ended in a 2-2 tie. Evgeniy Oksentyuk and Jake Durham scored for the Firebirds while Arthur Kaliyev and Ryan Humphrey scored for Hamilton.

The Firebirds took a 5-3 lead in the second period led by two goals from Othmann and a goal from Tucker. Kade Landry scored for Hamilton.

Flint held the lead in the third period. Durham scored again for Flint while Jan Mysak scored for Hamilton.