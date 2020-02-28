Sudbury Wolves defeat Niagara IceDogs 4-2

SUDBURY COMMUNITY ARENA, SUDBURY — Mitchell Weeks made 27 saves leading the Sudbury Wolves to a 4-2 victory over the Niagara IceDogs. Macauley Carson added a goal for the Wolves.

Ivan Lodnia had two goals for Niagara.

The first period ended in a 1-1 tie, with Blake Murray of the Wolves and Lodnia of the IceDogs getting their teams on the board.

After a scoreless second, Sudbury moved ahead 4-2 in the third period led by goals from David Levin, Carson and Adam Samuelsson. Lodnia scored again for Niagara.