Saginaw Spirit defeat Kingston Frontenacs 5-2

DOW EVENT CENTER, SAGINAW, MI — Bode Wilde had a goal and two assists leading the Saginaw Spirit to a 5-2 victory over the Kingston Frontenacs in Ontario Hockey League action. Tristan Lennox made 18 saves for the Spirit.

The Spirit led 1-0 at the end of the first period after Dalton Duhart scored.

The Spirit widened their lead to 3-1 in the second period after goals from Wilde and Damien Giroux. Jordan Frasca scored for Kingston.

The Spirit sealed the win in the third, extending their lead to 5-2 after goals from Giroux and Cole Perfetti. Ethan Ritchie scored for Kingston.