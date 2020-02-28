Saginaw Spirit defeat Kingston Frontenacs 5-2

DOW EVENT CENTER, SAGINAW, MI — Bode Wilde had a goal and two assists leading the Saginaw Spirit to a 5-2 victory over the Kingston Frontenacs in Ontario Hockey League action. Tristan Lennox made 18 saves for the Spirit.
The Spirit led 1-0 at the end of the first period after Dalton Duhart scored.
The Spirit widened their lead to 3-1 in the second period after goals from Wilde and Damien Giroux. Jordan Frasca scored for Kingston.
The Spirit sealed the win in the third, extending their lead to 5-2 after goals from Giroux and Cole Perfetti. Ethan Ritchie scored for Kingston.
ON THE POWER PLAY: Neither team converted with the man advantage. The Spirit did not have the man advantage while the Frontenacs failed to score in their lone opportunity.
STARS OF THE GAME: 1. Bode Wilde (Saginaw), 2. Tristan Lennox (Saginaw) and 3. Damien Giroux (Saginaw).
This article was generated using Wordsmith. Data was provided by the OHL via HockeyTech. To provide feedback on this article email: communities@metroland.com.
DOW EVENT CENTER, SAGINAW, MI — Bode Wilde had a goal and two assists leading the Saginaw Spirit to a 5-2 victory over the Kingston Frontenacs in Ontario Hockey League action. Tristan Lennox made 18 saves for the Spirit.
The Spirit led 1-0 at the end of the first period after Dalton Duhart scored.
The Spirit widened their lead to 3-1 in the second period after goals from Wilde and Damien Giroux. Jordan Frasca scored for Kingston.
The Spirit sealed the win in the third, extending their lead to 5-2 after goals from Giroux and Cole Perfetti. Ethan Ritchie scored for Kingston.
ON THE POWER PLAY: Neither team converted with the man advantage. The Spirit did not have the man advantage while the Frontenacs failed to score in their lone opportunity.
STARS OF THE GAME: 1. Bode Wilde (Saginaw), 2. Tristan Lennox (Saginaw) and 3. Damien Giroux (Saginaw).
This article was generated using Wordsmith. Data was provided by the OHL via HockeyTech. To provide feedback on this article email: communities@metroland.com.
DOW EVENT CENTER, SAGINAW, MI — Bode Wilde had a goal and two assists leading the Saginaw Spirit to a 5-2 victory over the Kingston Frontenacs in Ontario Hockey League action. Tristan Lennox made 18 saves for the Spirit.
The Spirit led 1-0 at the end of the first period after Dalton Duhart scored.
The Spirit widened their lead to 3-1 in the second period after goals from Wilde and Damien Giroux. Jordan Frasca scored for Kingston.
The Spirit sealed the win in the third, extending their lead to 5-2 after goals from Giroux and Cole Perfetti. Ethan Ritchie scored for Kingston.
ON THE POWER PLAY: Neither team converted with the man advantage. The Spirit did not have the man advantage while the Frontenacs failed to score in their lone opportunity.
STARS OF THE GAME: 1. Bode Wilde (Saginaw), 2. Tristan Lennox (Saginaw) and 3. Damien Giroux (Saginaw).
This article was generated using Wordsmith. Data was provided by the OHL via HockeyTech. To provide feedback on this article email: communities@metroland.com.