McMaster student self-isolating while waiting for coronavirus test results

"The advice from health officials is that normal cleaning works, but we did extra to increase everyone's comfort level," McMaster spokesperson Andrea Farquhar told The Spectator. "We had a lot of extra cleaners in Saturday, but the campus is open for business."

There are more than 30,000 students who attend McMaster.

Farquhar added that university officials felt it was important to convey news of the student's self-isolation even though test results will be unknown until early this week.

"We err on the side of making sure we provide as much information as we can ... When we found out test results would be longer than anticipated, it was important for us to share an update with our community."

She said McMaster has also been in discussions with public health officials.

Antonella Giancarlo, a communications officer with the city, told The Spectator in an email that Hamilton Public Health Services is "actively monitoring the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation," and that "to date there are no cases" of the virus in the city.

In a report Friday to city council and the board of health, the city's medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson wrote the "current risk of contracting COVID-19 in Hamilton, like the rest of Canada, remains low."

Richardson's report added that to support planning and preparation for "a potential pandemic" to reduce the possible spread of the virus and protect those at risk, additional public health staff have been added to "support the work led by the Incident Management System team."

Public health officials advise residents who have visited affected countries to monitor their health for flu-like symptoms for 14 days after leaving an infected area.

Those who have visited Hubei province in China should stay at home and avoid close contact with others — self-isolate — for 14 days. Those who experience symptoms of COVID-19 should contact the Infectious Diseases team at 905-546-2063 or Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000.

Updated information about the City of Hamilton's response is at hamilton.ca/coronavirus.

For a general travel update and additional information on the coronavirus, go to: ontario.ca/coronavirus.

