UPDATE: McMaster reports student in self-isolation, awaiting test results for COVID-19 after Italy visit

An update Saturday night from the university indicates that "while the test results were anticipated to be received earlier in the weekend, they may not be available until early in the week."

Couldrey said in the article they do not want to cause alarm: "We do want to reassure the community that we are taking every precaution — even when a case is not confirmed."

The article noted that McMaster is "in discussions with Public Health officials" about the case.

Antonella Giancarlo, a communications officer with the city, told the Spectator in an email Saturday afternoon that Hamilton Public Health Services is "actively monitoring the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation." She added that "to date there are no cases" of the virus in the city, and the risk of contracting it in Hamilton, "like the rest of Canada, remains low."

She said the city advises all residents who have visited affected countries to monitor their health for flu-like symptoms for 14 days after leaving an infected area.

Residents who have visited Hubei province in China should stay at home and avoid close contact with others — self-isolate — for 14 days.

She added that anyone who experiences symptoms of COVID-19 should contact the PHS Infectious Diseases team at 905-546-2063 or Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000.

Updated information about the City of Hamilton's response is at www.hamilton.ca/coronavirus.

For a general travel update and additional information on the coronavirus, go to: Ontario.ca/coronavirus

