Ottawa 67's defeat Barrie Colts 4-3 in overtime

TD PLACE, OTTAWA — Cameron Tolnai netted the game-winner leading the Ottawa 67's to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Barrie Colts in Ontario Hockey League action. Alec Belanger added two assists for the 67's.

Evan Vierling had a goal and an assist for the Colts.

The 67's led 2-0 at the end of the first period after goals from Jack Beck and Daylon Groulx.

Barrie gained ground in the second period, trailing 3-2 after goals from Vierling and Tyson Foerster. Joseph Garreffa scored for the 67's.