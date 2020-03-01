London Knights double up Erie Otters 6-3

ERIE INSURANCE ARENA, ERIE, PA — Jonathan Gruden had a goal and an assist leading the London Knights to a 6-3 victory over the Erie Otters. Liam Foudy added a goal and two assists for the Knights.

Chad Yetman scored two goals and added an assist for the Otters.

The first period ended in a 1-1 tie, with Ben Roger of the Knights and Maxim Golod of the Otters getting their teams on the board.

London took a 4-2 lead in the second period led by goals from Gruden, Billy Moskal and Hunter Skinner. Yetman scored for the Otters.