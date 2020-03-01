London Knights double up Erie Otters 6-3

ERIE INSURANCE ARENA, ERIE, PA — Jonathan Gruden had a goal and an assist leading the London Knights to a 6-3 victory over the Erie Otters. Liam Foudy added a goal and two assists for the Knights.
Chad Yetman scored two goals and added an assist for the Otters.
The first period ended in a 1-1 tie, with Ben Roger of the Knights and Maxim Golod of the Otters getting their teams on the board.
London took a 4-2 lead in the second period led by goals from Gruden, Billy Moskal and Hunter Skinner. Yetman scored for the Otters.
In the third period the Knights padded their lead to 6-3 after goals from Ryan Merkley and Foudy. Yetman scored again for the Otters.
ON THE POWER PLAY: The Knights scored once in two opportunities while the Otters scored once in three opportunities.
STARS OF THE GAME: 1. Jonathan Gruden (London), 2. Chad Yetman (Erie) and 3. Liam Foudy (London).
This article was generated using Wordsmith. Data was provided by the OHL via HockeyTech. To provide feedback on this article email: communities@metroland.com.
