Peterborough Petes crush Barrie Colts 6-1

PETERBOROUGH MEMORIAL CENTRE, PETERBOROUGH — Nick Robertson notched a hat trick leading the Peterborough Petes to a 6-1 victory over the Barrie Colts in OHL action. Brady Hinz added a goal and an assist for the Petes.

The first period ended in a 1-1 tie, with Robertson of the Petes and Josh Nelson of the Colts getting their teams on the board.

Peterborough jumped ahead 5-1 in the second period led by goals from Robertson, Hinz, Max Grondin and John Parker-Jones.

Peterborough added on in the third, extending their lead to 6-1 after Robertson scored.