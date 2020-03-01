Mississauga Steelheads defeat Sudbury Wolves 4-3 in shootout victory

SUDBURY COMMUNITY ARENA, SUDBURY — The Mississauga Steelheads defeated the Sudbury Wolves 4-3 in a shootout. Cole Schwindt added a goal and two assists for the Steelheads.
Owen Robinson had a goal and an assist and Mitchell Weeks made 25 saves for the Wolves.
The Steelheads led 2-0 at the end of the first period after goals from Keean Washkurak and Schwindt.
Sudbury tied the score 3-3 in the second period led by goals from Robinson, Chase Stillman and Blake Murray. Washkurak scored for Mississauga.
The third period was scoreless, sending the game to overtime.
After a scoreless overtime period, James Hardie scored to lead the Steelheads to a shootout victory. The Wolves did not score.
ON THE POWER PLAY: The Steelheads scored two goals with the man advantage while the Wolves scored once in four chances.
MAJOR PENALTIES: Michael Stubbs (MISS, Fighting, 5-minute major), Nathan Ribau (SBY, Fighting, 5-minute major), Calvin Martin (MISS, Fighting, 5-minute major), Emmett Serensits (SBY, Fighting, 5-minute major)
STARS OF THE GAME: 1. Owen Robinson (Sudbury), 2. Cole Schwindt (Mississauga) and 3. Mitchell Weeks (Sudbury).
This article was generated using Wordsmith. Data was provided by the OHL via HockeyTech. To provide feedback on this article email: communities@metroland.com.
