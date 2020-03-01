Windsor Spitfires trounce Kingston Frontenacs 10-2

WFCU CENTRE, WINDSOR — Jean-Luc Foudy scored two goals and added two assists leading the Windsor Spitfires to a 10-2 victory over the Kingston Frontenacs. Will Cuylle added two goals and an assist for the Spitfires.
The Spitfires led 3-2 at the end of the first period led by goals from Foudy, Curtis Douglas and Daniel D'Amico. Vitali Pinchuk and Nick Wong scored for Kingston.
The Spitfires extended their lead to 6-2 in the second period led by goals from Cuylle, Tyler Angle and Wyatt Johnston.
The Spitfires broke the game open in the third, extending their lead to 10-2 led by goals from Foudy, Egor Afanasyev, Cuylle and Ruben Rafkin.
PENALTY SHOT: Foudy scored on a penalty shot in the third period.
ON THE POWER PLAY: The Spitfires were 3-for-4 with the man advantage while the Frontenacs failed to score in five chances.
MAJOR PENALTIES: Tyler Angle (WSR, Abuse of an official misconduct), Lucas Peric (KGN, Fighting, 5-minute major), Peric (KGN, Fighting game misconduct), Joseph Rupoli (WSR, Fighting, 5-minute major), Rupoli (WSR, Misc-Failure to Clear Zone misconduct), Pasquale Zito (WSR, Fighting, 5-minute major), Zito (WSR, Fighting game misconduct)
STARS OF THE GAME: 1. Jean-Luc Foudy (Windsor), 2. Will Cuylle (Windsor) and 3. Connor Corcoran (Windsor).
This article was generated using Wordsmith. Data was provided by the OHL via HockeyTech. To provide feedback on this article email: communities@metroland.com.
