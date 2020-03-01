Windsor Spitfires trounce Kingston Frontenacs 10-2

WFCU CENTRE, WINDSOR — Jean-Luc Foudy scored two goals and added two assists leading the Windsor Spitfires to a 10-2 victory over the Kingston Frontenacs. Will Cuylle added two goals and an assist for the Spitfires.

The Spitfires led 3-2 at the end of the first period led by goals from Foudy, Curtis Douglas and Daniel D'Amico. Vitali Pinchuk and Nick Wong scored for Kingston.

The Spitfires extended their lead to 6-2 in the second period led by goals from Cuylle, Tyler Angle and Wyatt Johnston.

The Spitfires broke the game open in the third, extending their lead to 10-2 led by goals from Foudy, Egor Afanasyev, Cuylle and Ruben Rafkin.