Ottawa 67's defeat Oshawa Generals 4-3 in overtime

TRIBUTE COMMUNITIES CENTRE, OSHAWA — Nikita Okhotyuk netted the game-winner in leading the Ottawa 67's to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Oshawa Generals in Ontario Hockey League action. Marco Rossi added a goal and an assist for the 67's.

Lleyton Moore scored two goals and added an assist and Nico Gross had two assists for the Generals.

The 67's led 1-0 at the end of the first period after Jack Quinn scored.

The 67's led 2-1 after two periods after Rossi scored. Brett Harrison scored for the Generals.