Alectra Utilities is reporting a power outage in Waterdown, impacting 362 customers.

The cause of the outage, which was reported at 9:19 a.m., is being investigated.

The area without power is approximately from Hamilton Street to First Street and from Dundas Street to Parkside Drive.

Alectra said crews have been dispatched to make repairs and power is expected to be restored by 12 p.m. on Monday.