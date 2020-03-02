UPDATE: Power restored in Waterdown

Alectra Utilities says power was restored in Waterdown as of 11:30 a.m.
The outage, impacting 362 customers., was reported at 9:19 a.m.
The area without power stretched from Hamilton Street to First Street and from Dundas Street to Parkside Drive.
