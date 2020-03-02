McMaster University student tests negative for coronavirus

A McMaster University student in self-isolation with flu-like symptoms does not have coronavirus disease.

The student tested negative for COVID-19, McMaster reported on its Daily News community website Monday.

The undergraduate student, who lives outside of Hamilton, had been in self-isolation since Friday — shortly after returning from a reading week trip to Italy, which has more than 1,600 confirmed cases of the virus.

"It is such good news for our student," Roger Couldrey, chair of the university's crisis management team, said in a statement. "But the virus continues to be a worldwide concern and the crisis team will continue to meet to ensure that McMaster is prepared and shares information and resources with our community."

Hamilton has had no cases of COVID-19 to date.

As of March 1, there have been 24 confirmed cases of the virus in Canada — 18 in Ontario, eight in British Columbia and one in Quebec.

The virus causes symptoms similar to a cold, including fever, tiredness, dry cough, aches, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat and diarrhea. The vast majority get better without needing any special treatment.

One in six people become seriously ill and develop difficulty breathing.

About two per cent of people with COVID-19 die.

The best way to protect yourself is to wash your hands regularly, stay one metre (three feet) away from anyone coughing and avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth.