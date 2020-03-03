As coronavirus cases ramp up in Ontario, risk to Peterborough still low

Ontario confirmed its 18th case of novel coronavirus — or COVID-19 — on Monday, after the first case was reported of human-to-human transmission in the province.
But Peterborough Public Health asserts the local risk is low. Less than 10 tests have been conducted locally and all have turned out negative.
On Monday, March 2, the province reported three new cases of coronavirus, which all had a travel history linked to Iran or Egypt. Ontario Minister of Health Christine Elliott has said there’s no indication the virus is spreading locally beyond contacts.
Three-thousand people have been killed by the virus so far, with the vast majority of those to date occurring in China, according to Infection, Prevention and Control Canada. U.S. officials reported Monday that six people have died from it in Washington State.
“The risk continues to be low in Ontario and low in Peterborough,” says Patti Fitzgerald, manager of the infectious disease program at Peterborough Public Health.
All of the cases in Ontario either have involved people who either recently travelled to affected areas, or who are related to those who have. The first case of human-to-human transmission in Ontario was a spouse of an existing case, says Fitzgerald.
While there have been a handful of tests done in Peterborough, Fitzgerald says no one is currently being tested and there’re no cases in the Peterborough area.
But the health unit is monitoring the situation and adapting to changes. Initially the “case definition” only included people who had travelled from Wuhan, China but now includes all of mainland China, as well as other countries.
“It is moment-to-moment, we’re constantly getting new information,” adds Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald says the virus cannot spread on its own and requires human or fluid contact. She advises people to cover their mouths when they cough, throw away any used tissues, wash their hands and avoid touching their faces. If you are feeling unwell you are also advised to stay home.
“The big thing is hand hygiene, we cannot say that enough,” she adds.
The health unit’s website is also being updated with new information and an infectious disease nurse is available to answer questions.
Meanwhile, the hospital says it’s prepared in case anything happens locally.
Peterborough Regional Health Centre spokesperson Michelene Ough said, via email, the hospital’s preparedness for outbreaks of illnesses has improved in a number of ways, following SARS in 2003.
The hospital now has a full infection prevention and control team, patients are routinely isolated based on their symptoms, screening and surveillance has improved and cleaning products used at the facility are effective in killing coronaviruses.
“Since COVID-19 is a newly identified strain of coronavirus, control and screening measures may be updated as we learn more characteristics of the virus,” said Ough.
Peterborough’s post-secondary institutions are also taking a role in keeping people informed.
Fleming College is keeping students updated via its website, and has launched an awareness campaign and additional disinfectant stations.
Other than that, there are currently no changes to programming or policies at the school.
“Students, if you are unwell and choose to stay home, please contact your faculty members who will work with you to ensure your continued academic success,” says the website. “All classes and campus operations will continue as scheduled, and at this time, there continue to be no presumptive cases of the virus at Fleming College.”
Trent University says safety for students and staff is a top priority, and it's keeping everyone updated on its own website.
"The University and Trent Health Services are monitoring updates on Novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, and are following the direction and recommendations of local and national health authorities with regard to precautions and travel abroad," says statement from Trent.
