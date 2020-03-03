Another board cancels school March break trips due to coronavirus

At least three Hamilton-area school boards are cancelling school trips due to the threat of coronavirus.

On Monday, the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board confirmed it has cancelled all international school trips planned for March break, while the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board said it cancelled a March break trip to Italy and France.

On Tuesday, the Grand Erie District School Board confirmed it has cancelled two March break trips, one to Ireland and Scotland and one to France and Spain, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The cancellations came amid confirmation of three new COVID-19 cases in Ontario on Monday and two more on Tuesday, bringing the province's total to 20. Across Canada there are 29 cases, including eight in British Columbia and one in Quebec.