Council rejects call to give remaining Hamilton city workers living wage

Hamilton councillors have decided not to increase the pay of a contingent of city workers so they could join the ranks of other municipal workers already earning living wages.

The cost of doing so for non-union, part-time casual employees, non-union full-time summer students and unionized summer students was pegged at $292,550 annually over three years.

"We have an opportunity before us as a council to be a leader in Ontario," Coun. Nrinder Nann said during budget talks Monday, citing a variety of cost pressures that workers face.

The Ontario Living Wage Network has defined a living wage for a Hamilton family of four with two adult earners and two children as $16.45 an hour. Ontario's minimum wage is $14.