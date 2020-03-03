Council rejects call to give remaining Hamilton city workers living wage

Hamilton councillors have decided not to increase the pay of a contingent of city workers so they could join the ranks of other municipal workers already earning living wages.
The cost of doing so for non-union, part-time casual employees, non-union full-time summer students and unionized summer students was pegged at $292,550 annually over three years.
"We have an opportunity before us as a council to be a leader in Ontario," Coun. Nrinder Nann said during budget talks Monday, citing a variety of cost pressures that workers face.
The Ontario Living Wage Network has defined a living wage for a Hamilton family of four with two adult earners and two children as $16.45 an hour. Ontario's minimum wage is $14.
Examples of Hamilton non-union, part-time casual staff are dietary aides, skate/arena monitors and snack bar clerks.
"There is value in making the statement that we are a living-wage employer," Mayor Fred Eisenberger said in support of Nann's motion.
Coun. Maureen Wilson pointed to rising post-secondary tuition rates as a reason for increasing the pay of student workers.
"We also know that real incomes are not climbing," she added.
But Nann's motion lost in a 14-4 vote. Eisenberger, Wilson and John-Paul Danko supported it.
A compromise the mayor floated — to hike the pay of non-union part-time casual workers only — also failed on a 7-7 vote.
Coun. Terry Whitehead argued it shouldn't be "on the dime" of taxpayers to pay for his "children to go to school" in response to Wilson's comment.
Coun. Brad Clark said he had a "hard time understanding the rationale" for paying summer students a living wage.
Last year, council approved increasing crossing guards' pay to a living wage of $15.85 with annual cost-of-living increases. That brings the pay to $16.10 this year.
In early February, the Hamilton Roundtable for Poverty Reduction urged council to bring other employees on board.
"Raising wages for the lowest-paid workers in our community is not only the right thing to do, but by helping to end working poverty, significant economic benefits will accrue," director Tom Cooper wrote in a letter to council.
The move would "send a strong message" that the city is "committed to ending working poverty."
tmoro@thespec.com
905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro
905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro
Hamilton councillors have decided not to increase the pay of a contingent of city workers so they could join the ranks of other municipal workers already earning living wages.
The cost of doing so for non-union, part-time casual employees, non-union full-time summer students and unionized summer students was pegged at $292,550 annually over three years.
"We have an opportunity before us as a council to be a leader in Ontario," Coun. Nrinder Nann said during budget talks Monday, citing a variety of cost pressures that workers face.
The Ontario Living Wage Network has defined a living wage for a Hamilton family of four with two adult earners and two children as $16.45 an hour. Ontario's minimum wage is $14.
Examples of Hamilton non-union, part-time casual staff are dietary aides, skate/arena monitors and snack bar clerks.
"There is value in making the statement that we are a living-wage employer," Mayor Fred Eisenberger said in support of Nann's motion.
Coun. Maureen Wilson pointed to rising post-secondary tuition rates as a reason for increasing the pay of student workers.
"We also know that real incomes are not climbing," she added.
But Nann's motion lost in a 14-4 vote. Eisenberger, Wilson and John-Paul Danko supported it.
A compromise the mayor floated — to hike the pay of non-union part-time casual workers only — also failed on a 7-7 vote.
Coun. Terry Whitehead argued it shouldn't be "on the dime" of taxpayers to pay for his "children to go to school" in response to Wilson's comment.
Coun. Brad Clark said he had a "hard time understanding the rationale" for paying summer students a living wage.
Last year, council approved increasing crossing guards' pay to a living wage of $15.85 with annual cost-of-living increases. That brings the pay to $16.10 this year.
In early February, the Hamilton Roundtable for Poverty Reduction urged council to bring other employees on board.
"Raising wages for the lowest-paid workers in our community is not only the right thing to do, but by helping to end working poverty, significant economic benefits will accrue," director Tom Cooper wrote in a letter to council.
The move would "send a strong message" that the city is "committed to ending working poverty."
tmoro@thespec.com
905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro
905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro
Hamilton councillors have decided not to increase the pay of a contingent of city workers so they could join the ranks of other municipal workers already earning living wages.
The cost of doing so for non-union, part-time casual employees, non-union full-time summer students and unionized summer students was pegged at $292,550 annually over three years.
"We have an opportunity before us as a council to be a leader in Ontario," Coun. Nrinder Nann said during budget talks Monday, citing a variety of cost pressures that workers face.
The Ontario Living Wage Network has defined a living wage for a Hamilton family of four with two adult earners and two children as $16.45 an hour. Ontario's minimum wage is $14.
Examples of Hamilton non-union, part-time casual staff are dietary aides, skate/arena monitors and snack bar clerks.
"There is value in making the statement that we are a living-wage employer," Mayor Fred Eisenberger said in support of Nann's motion.
Coun. Maureen Wilson pointed to rising post-secondary tuition rates as a reason for increasing the pay of student workers.
"We also know that real incomes are not climbing," she added.
But Nann's motion lost in a 14-4 vote. Eisenberger, Wilson and John-Paul Danko supported it.
A compromise the mayor floated — to hike the pay of non-union part-time casual workers only — also failed on a 7-7 vote.
Coun. Terry Whitehead argued it shouldn't be "on the dime" of taxpayers to pay for his "children to go to school" in response to Wilson's comment.
Coun. Brad Clark said he had a "hard time understanding the rationale" for paying summer students a living wage.
Last year, council approved increasing crossing guards' pay to a living wage of $15.85 with annual cost-of-living increases. That brings the pay to $16.10 this year.
In early February, the Hamilton Roundtable for Poverty Reduction urged council to bring other employees on board.
"Raising wages for the lowest-paid workers in our community is not only the right thing to do, but by helping to end working poverty, significant economic benefits will accrue," director Tom Cooper wrote in a letter to council.
The move would "send a strong message" that the city is "committed to ending working poverty."
tmoro@thespec.com
905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro
905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro