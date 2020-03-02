Sanitizer product manufacturers scrambling to keep up with demand amid coronavirus fears

On websites like Amazon.com, the cost of hand sanitizer products has soared while third-party retailers offer products at a jacked-up price.

One Purell product, a two-pack of 1,200 mL hand sanitizer, was priced at $104.56 as of Monday evening.

Another hand sanitizer product, labelled on Amazon.com as "EQUATE HAND SANITIZER KILLS 99.99% OF GERMS," was listed at $74.94 by a third-party retailer called "LifeBasket."

The increased demand also appears to have affected international companies, like Gojo Industries, based in the United States, that supply to Canadian retailers.

Samantha Williams, spokesperson for Gojo, located in Akron, Ohio, said the company has "increased production significantly" in light of demand for its hygiene products.

"We have experienced several demand surges in the past during other outbreaks — and this is on the higher end of the spectrum but not unprecedented," Williams said in a statement.

"We have added shifts and have team members working overtime — in accordance with our plans for situations like this."

Karl Littler, a spokesperson for the Retail Council of Canada, a not-for-profit association representing more than 45,000 retailers across the country, said they don't have specific figures for hand sanitizer sales yet, though many of their members have increased orders for the products due to the virus outbreak.

But Littler noted that COVID-19 may not be the sole contributing factor to supply numbers.

Protests along rail lines that oppose the building of a pipeline through the Wet'suwet'en traditional territory in British Columbia, has also "challenged the whole supply chain," Littler said.

With files from Ilya Banares, The Canadian Press

Jacob Lorinc is a breaking news reporter, working out of the Star's radio room in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter: @jacoblorinc

With files from Ilya Banares, The Canadian Press

Jacob Lorinc is a breaking news reporter, working out of the Star's radio room in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter: @jacoblorinc