'It can take months and months before we hear': New east Waterdown school at the mercy of the province

The board’s 2019 Long Term Facilities Master Plan showed board-wide enrolment has remained fairly consistent with a slight increase to 35,576 in elementary schools in 2018-19, up from 35,542 in 2017-18. Projected elementary enrolment beyond 2025 is slightly above 37,000 students resulting in a projected 97 per cent board wide elementary utilization — a number which does not include a new school in Waterdown.

Deathe said prior to the new school being built, students who would live in the new development would likely attend Mary Hopkins. She had previously said that because the province likes to see schools at capacity before approving a new construction, there could be pressure on the existing schools.

“That would be something we would have to discuss, how to accommodate the extra students, because that’s where those students would go, is Mary Hopkins,” she said, adding there is already a portable at the school and additional students may mean the installation of a portapack.

According to public school board data, as of March 2019 Mary Hopkins has two portables, Guy B. Brown has three, and Allan. A. Greenleaf has two, while Flamborough Centre has six.

In 2019 both Mary Hopkins and Flamborough Centre were listed in ‘fair’ condition on the board’s Facility Condition Index in the Long Term Facilities Master Plan.

The index lists an analysis of a building’s architectural, mechanical, electrical and plumbing components. The remaining service life of the components is then calculated to find the cost of repairing or replacing all the components in the school that have five or fewer years remaining in service life — the five year renewal needs.

By using the five-year renewal needs, a facility condition index can be calculated as a ratio of the five-year renewal costs to the estimated replacement value of the school facility. In Mary Hopkins’s case, that ratio was 62 per cent or greater, while Flamborough Centre was 64 per cent.

By comparison, Allan A. Greenleaf’s FCI is 15 per cent and Guy B. Brown’s is 2 per cent — both in the good range. Balaclava Elementary School’s FCI was recorded as 37 per cent, or average.

But despite the renewal needs at Mary Hopkins, Deathe stressed it is hard to nail down a timeline for the new school, as even assuming approval from the province is received, it can take several years for the necessary approvals to start building.

“Then you’re looking at a couple of years to build,” she said. “Unfortunately, it’s not a quick fix.”