Hamilton police constable pleads not guilty to misconduct charges

Hamilton police Const. Jeff Todoruck has pleaded not guilty to five misconduct charges related to the controversial arrest of two photojournalists at a fatal crash scene in Waterdown almost three years ago.

In May 2017, the officer seized the camera of freelancer David Ritchie, cuffed him and put him in the back of a cruiser. He then allegedly forced then-Global News videographer Jeremy Cohn to the ground, zip-tied his hands behind his back and put him in a second cruiser.

The arrests were denounced as heavy-handed by media organizations and spurred a Global News complaint to the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD), which ultimately directed charges be laid.

The Police Services Act charges before the hearing on Tuesday include the alleged "unlawful or unnecessary" arrest of Cohn and two counts each of discreditable conduct and neglect of duty. The latter four charges relate to Todoruck's alleged failure to inform the arrested journalists of their rights, as well as his decision to leave them unattended in separate police vehicles.

Police prosecutor Brian Duxbury acknowledged in his opening statement the arrests occurred in the tense context of a fatal collision that killed a young girl, Jasmin Hanif.

But he argued police officers are obligated to maintain a respectful, co-operative relationship with the media even under "urgent and difficult" circumstances. "That relationship failed here," said Duxbury, who also questioned whether Todoruck was frustrated or "angry" with media when he decided to arrest Cohn.

Todoruck, who is representing himself at the hearing, argued in his opening statement that both arrests were the result of "clear-cut" obstruction of a police officer during an investigation. (Charges related to Ritchie's arrest were later dropped in an agreement with the Crown, while Cohn was never charged.)

The constable acknowledged being "frustrated" by the interactions but characterized the journalists he met at the scene as "defiant and argumentative," as well as "belligerent." Todoruck also argued neither arrested journalist identified themselves as media.

Cohn testified Tuesday that he was wearing a Global News jacket, which is visible in photos from the scene, and that he stayed well back from the collision. "We always stay outside the (police) tape," he said.

The videographer said he arrived on Evans Road to see Ritchie in the back of a police cruiser and tried unsuccessfully to ask Todoruck about the arrest.