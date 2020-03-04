Low risk of coronavirus spreading at Muskoka Airport in Gravenhurst, says CEO

MUSKOKA — As more novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases are reported in Ontario, what is the Muskoka Airport doing to keep staff and crew members safe?

In a March 3 phone call with this newspaper, airport CEO Len O’Connor said winter's low passenger traffic in Muskoka translates to a low risk of the virus spreading at the airport.

“In the beginning of February, we actually ran the coronavirus through our safety management program and it actually came out as a low risk because we don't have the traffic this time of year,” said O’Connor.

But in the summer, when the warmer weather brings cottagers and tourists from all over to the region, he might have a different response, he added.

“This would be a very good question during the summer. At which time we'd have to assess the situation at that point, to find out what measures should be taken to actually prevent — what we can do from our side — the spread of this virus,” O’Connor said.

Currently, flight crew members from World Fuel Services fly in to get fuel and other services from local airport staff, but there is no interaction between staff and passengers at this time.

“Right now during the winter, it's mostly just local planes that come in here,” said O’Connor.

The best thing Muskoka residents can do at this time is have a few days’ worth of food and supplies on hand — in case a family member falls ill, said Dr. Colin Lee from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit in a phone interview on March 2.

There is no need to panic, but households and businesses should be prepared if the virus spreads to the region, which is looking likelier as the number of Ontario cases rises, he added.

The health unit recommends that to prevent the spread of germs, people should wash their hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer; sneeze and cough into their sleeve; avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth; avoid contact with people who are sick; and stay home if they become sick.