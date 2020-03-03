Hamilton councillors agree to expand fire, paramedic services, while raising parking rates

There will be additional fire service for Waterdown and upper Stoney Creek and expanded paramedic service across the city, but Hamiltonians will have to pay extra to park in their downtowns starting this summer.
In a wide-ranging and in some cases testy discussion during the March 2 budget meeting, councillors managed to edge the average tax increase for 2020 to just below three per cent from 3.2 per cent a week ago.
But they did it through a combination of cuts and modified enhancements as councillors slowly creep toward a possible average tax increase somewhere in the two per cent range.
“Three per cent is still too high,” said Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson. “I’m not on for enhancements.”
Still, councillors agreed to keep funding the city’s 10-year fire service delivery plan at a cost of $572,420, which will see 14 new firefighters hired and eventually could mean either a new fire station at Upper Centennial and Highway 20 or an expanded station at Isaac Brock Drive.
Fire service is area-rated under the city’s tax policy and is paid based upon an urban-rural split.
Fire Chief David Cunliffe said a new station would address the expanding growth in the Elfrida area that is happening now and is expected to continue into the future.
Most councillors agreed to approve $1.039 million to hire 10 full-time staff and add two ambulances for the paramedic service. The policy is to hire five paramedics to operate one ambulance seven days a week.
Paramedic chief Michael Sanderson said the additional staff and resources is vital to accommodate the city’s growth, aging demographics and expected higher call volumes in 2020.
Ferguson opposed the extra service, arguing every time the city is stuck trying to pay for additional resources it goes to the taxpayers for the money.
“It never seems to be enough,” he said.
But other councillors were understanding of the need for additional paramedic help.
“I fully support this recommendation to ensure the proper level of service is out there. This is a necessity,” said Mayor Fred Eisenberger.
Mountain Coun. Tom Jackson said paramedics lost about 30,000 hours last year because of waiting to drop off patients at hospitals.
“That is horrendous,” he said.
Hamilton’s paramedic service received in 2013 five new emergency vehicles and six new ambulances.
Councillors also went in the other direction to mitigate their spending. They agreed to increase the off-street parking metered rate by 50 cents per hour, while also boosting the monthly parking permits by $10 and levelling higher fines. It will mean the off-street parking rate will jump to $3 per hour.
The higher rates will mean an extra $1.6 million into city coffers — about $560,000 from parking — on an annual basis. The new off-street rate will take effect July 1 when the city introduces a new mobile app to make it easier to pay for parking.
“This is a great value at even $5 per hour,” said Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr, who lobbied for the higher rates.
This is the third time — the last in 2017 — that staff has proposed raising the metered, off-street and monthly parking permit rates. But councillors, predominately in the suburban areas, have rejected the idea. Councillors did increase the monthly rates for some city lots by $10 per month in 2016.
Hamilton remains one of the cheapest cities to park a vehicle among comparable municipalities at $1.50 an hour — and the off-street hourly rate is $1.05, below the parking average of $2.02 and $2.35.
Councillors, though, rejected two options to provide a living wage — identified $16.45 — for non-union part-time workers and summer students at a cost of $292,550 per year over the next three years. On one vote, the councillors tied 7-7, which defeats the motion.
About 1,000 city employees are making minimum wage, which is $14 per hour.
“This is not the time to spend money we don’t have,” said Mountain Coun. Terry Whitehead. “But if this is socialism at its worst then let’s pay for everybody’s bill.”
Hamilton last year agreed to provide crossing guards a living wage of $15.85. They will soon earn the $16.45 per hour rate.
“This is one of those balancing acts where I want to support what’s in front of us,” said Jackson.
Councillors, though, did provide $160,000 as Hamilton’s contribution to the creation of climate change centre in partnership with Burlington and Mohawk College. And the city contributed $30,000 to keep the aviary at Churchill Park operating, even as an unknown benefactor is mulling over a donation to save the birds.
And councillors agreed to spend $145,000 to establish the Parkdale Landing Library mini-branch, $20,000 on paid duty officers to patrol Hess Village, $168,000 to use co-op students to enforce the city’s anti-graffiti bylaw, $10,920 for the CANUSA Games, and $2,730 for Concession Street’s Sidewalk Sounds event held during the summer.
Councillors are continuing their 2020 budget deliberations with a scheduled approval date of April 1.
