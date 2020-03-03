Health officials reveal coronavirus exposure at a Peel workplace

Peel Public Health (PPH) has confirmed that a workplace in the region has been recently exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a release by Dr. Jessica Hopkins, Peel's medical officer of health, an investigation and risk assessment has been completed “around a workplace exposure to COVID-19 at a Peel office.”

The investigation stems from a confirmed case of novel coronavirus in the GTA.

Dr. Lawrence Loh, associate medical officer of health, has confirmed that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 works at an office in Peel.