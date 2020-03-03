London Knights defeat Kitchener Rangers 6-2

KITCHENER MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM, KITCHENER — Connor McMichael had a goal and two assists leading the London Knights to a 6-2 victory over the Kitchener Rangers. Ryan Merkley added a goal and an assist for the Knights.

Liam Hawel had a goal and an assist for Kitchener.

The Knights led 3-0 at the end of the first period led by goals from Matvey Guskov, Luke Evangelista and Merkley.

London extended their lead to 5-1 in the second period after goals from McMichael and Jonathan Gruden. Hawel scored for Kitchener.