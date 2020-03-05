How old Mob ties are looming over the driveway slaying of Giorgio Barresi

According to sources, Barresi was a known an associate of the Musitanos at that time.

There are reports from around that time of Barresi meeting with Musitano family members at The Gathering Spot, a former James Street North eatery that was owned by Pat Musitano.

But that was 20 years ago and he had not been charged by Hamilton police recently.

Giorgio Barresi, 42, was a realtor and father of three.| Facebook

Barresi was well-liked by neighbours and appeared to be successful in real estate. On his business website, YourFavouriteRealtor.ca, Barresi was described being "born into a hard-working, blue-collar Italian family" in Hamilton. He went to Cathedral high school and then Mohawk College.

While the motive is not clear in Barresi's homicide, if it is tied to the ongoing Mob violence, it begs the question of why him?

In some past cases, so-called "easy" or "soft" targets have been hit when it's too difficult to get to central figures or as a way to send a message, said Antonio Nicaso, who has written more than 30 books on organized crime.

"Terreno bruciato" means burnt soil in Italian, he said. "The idea that you have to burn all the soil around the target."

If you burn the soil around a place, you cap the leak; It's a strategy used in power struggles to cut off people from their supports, Nicaso said.

In Hamilton, the Musitano crime family stretches back several generations. They were one of the three original Mob families in the city that emerged, along with the Papalias and the Luppino/Violis.

Pat Musitano took control of the crime family after the death of his father, Dominic Musitano, in 1995. With his little brother Angelo (Ang), the Musitanos moved to align themselves with Vito Rizzuto in Montreal and turned on the Hamilton area Mobsters.

The brothers were accused of taking out notorious Hamilton Mob boss Johnny (Pops) Papalia in May 1997. They allegedly ordered hitman Ken Murdock to commit the murder, but Pat and Ang Musitano struck a deal and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in the July 1997 death of Niagara crime boss Carmen Barillaro, Papalia's lieutenant.

They were sentenced to 10 years and served two-thirds of that sentence before being released on parole in October 2006. In the years that followed, things were largely quiet in Hamilton — until the murder of Ang Musitano, shot in his Waterdown driveway with his young family inside on May 2, 2017.

Some, including Nicaso, have said that after the 2013 death of Rizzuto, the Musitanos lost their protection, leaving them vulnerable.

One man, Jabril Abdalla, remains in custody and there are warrants for two others for Musitano's murder. However, they are alleged to be low-level players who were hired. Those responsible for ordering the murder have never been charged.

It was Ang's murder that began the series of back-and-forth killings that have gripped Hamilton in the last few years.

These include the January 2019 shooting death of Cece Luppino, son of Mobster Rocco Luppino, and the September 2018 shooting death of Albert Iavarone.

There was an attempt on life of Natale Luppino, a senior member of that crime family, in an April 2018 home invasion.

Last year, Pat survived an attempt on his life when he was shot in Mississauga.

The recent murders and shootings appear now to be rooted in personal revenge with no end in site for the violence, Nicaso said.

Anyone with information can call Hamilton police Det. Mike Ebert at 905-546-4167.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppershamilton.com.

noreilly@thespec.com

905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec

noreilly@thespec.com

905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec