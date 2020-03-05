Hamilton rail blockade protester speaks out about court conditions

The others charged include Barry Conway, Woodrow (Woody) Fraser-Boychuk and Erin Warner.

Hamilton police say their criminal investigations branch continues to investigate. No one else has been arrested, but more charges are possible.

Det. Sgt. Dave Oleniuk said police "continue to focus our efforts toward identifying the other participants at the blockade."

Mills is a well-known protester in Hamilton, including at pipeline protests. She was previously charged after a group showed up at Mayor Fred Eisenberger's home and accused him of not caring about the LGBTQ community following violence at Hamilton Pride.

She said "land and water" issues remain the closest to her heart, but noted the support for Wet'suwet'en was more complex.

"While some folks have tried to simplify this into a struggle against a pipeline, what it's actually about is Indigenous lives, rights and title," she said.

Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs have opposed the proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline on their traditional land. There have been solidarity protests across the country.

Mills said she believes it's a responsibility "as humans, as caretakers, as settlers" to act in solidarity with Indigenous communities "fighting to protect the integrity of their cultures and territory."

Trish Mills is one of four people facing mischief charges following the blockade near the Bayview Junction off York Boulevard. | Barry Gray/The Hamilton Spectator file photo

During the blockage in Hamilton she said it was "a bit surreal" to be on the train tracks, normally occupied by "giant, loud machines." It was also "powerful and meaningful."

Mills said it was a "collective, strategic decision" to leave when they did.

"Intentional or symbolic arrests can disempower and demobilize movements by wrapping people and energy up on charges and conditions," she said.

No one was arrested at the site, but three people were arrested by police on Feb. 26, the day after the protesters left — and one more turned themselves in to police the following morning.

Mills said she was "surrounded and arrested by plainclothes officers near my home" and held in custody for 30 hours before being released on bail.

"I understand the disruptions, to some, have been unpopular and uncomfortable," she said. "I hope these people can take pause and weigh what temporary discomfort against preserving the lives of Indigenous people."

