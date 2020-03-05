Hamilton hospitals gearing up for ‘when/if’ coronavirus strikes

No restrictions have been placed on staff booking-off vacation time in advance of a potential pandemic. Surgeries are not being rescheduled.

St. Joe's, meanwhile, has been "ramping up" preparations in advance of "this evolving situation changing," saidZain Chagla, co-medical director of infection control and an infectious diseases physician at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton. This includes ensuring the hospital has enough personal protective equipment supplies, staff and cleaning supplies at the ready should a pandemic occur.

Chagla said the hospital has been preparing for a possible pandemic ever since SARS in 2003.

"We already had strategic plans around screening and infection control and personal protective equipment for staff and then scenarios for if we were to handle patients," he said. "A lot of it has been already done."

Staff have already successfully gone through the process of testing people for coronavirus in recent weeks, he said.

St. Joe's spokesperson Megan Bieksa confirmed the hospital has not put restrictions on vacation times, nor has it rescheduled elective procedures due to coronavirus fears.

The hospital is, however, asking staff who have respiratory symptoms such as a new or worsening cough or shortness of breath and/or fever along with a a travel history to areas affected by COVID-19, or who have come in contact with someone who has or is suspected of having the virus, to stay home. Anyone who is sick should stay home, Bieksa added.

katrinaclarke@thespec.com

905-526-4629 | @katrinaaclarke

