Ford government axes $1M funding boost for rape crisis centres

The province has axed an additional $1 million in funding for the province's 42 rape crisis centres, which are now warning that supports for survivors will have to be cut while wait lists for services will grow.

The news is particularly galling, arriving just before International Women's Day on Sunday, said Nicole Pietsch of the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres.

The funding change "isn't a reflection of where we are societally" nor does it "acknowledge the prevalence of sexual assault," Pietsch told the Star.

The coalition "receives this information with concern and much frustration," she said.

"It is our position that no survivor of violence should ever face a wait for services, including face-to-face counselling."

Centres across the province will now have to let staff go, and end drop-in or after-hour programs for survivors, Pietsch added.

Last year's $1-million funding announcement by the Ford government was far less than the $14 million over three years the centres had been promised by the previous Liberal government, following decades of underfunding and amid increasing demand for services in the #MeToo and #TimesUp era.

"As our work continues to find ways of directing more resources and tools to the front-lines of victims supports across the Ontario government, we will be maintaining the same funding guarantee in 2020-21," a spokesperson for Attorney General Doug Downey said.

Last year, the province "announced the one-time funding increase of $1 million (that) was added to annual funding of $14.8 million to support sexual assault centres," said Jenessa Crognali, who accused the Liberals of promising a spending hike before the last election that was actually "unfunded."

"Victim service organizations across Ontario do important and valuable work in their communities. Our government will continue to engage with these important partners make it easier for victims of crime and their families to get the help they need when and where they need it," Crognali said.