ONTARIO COLD CASE: Father, son found stabbed following fatal house fire

In addition to working with Shearer for years, Cruikshanks was also Charles’ teacher when he was in the third grade, and her daughter was in the same grade as Andrew at Port Perry High School.

“It was quite obvious the family was tight-knit,” she said at the time. “They were very family-minded.”

Neighbour Maureen Johnston, a close friend of the family, spoke to a Torstar reporter on the Sunday following the fire. She said she and her family were close to the Shearers.

“They have been our good friends since we moved here four years ago.”

She said Don’s wife Margaret, also a teacher, had been in Ireland on a “dream vacation” when the tragedy occurred. A teenaged daughter, Heather, was away at camp.

Johnston had spoken to Charles in hospital by telephone the day after the fire but said the teen told her he did not want any visitors.

“Charles suffered second-degree burns to his body, hands, legs and feet. He’s pretty messed up,” she said.

She described Charles as a good friend of her daughters … “a really good kid who would help out if you needed it.

“Whatever happened in that house, it has destroyed a family.”

Walter Schummer, a longtime Cannington resident and the township’s current ward councillor, said there were rumours circulating through the village at the time.

In the days that followed, Durham Regional Police was quick to seek answers.

A teenaged boy was outside on the front lawn, suffering from burns, when emergency crews arrived, police told media.

The boy, eventually identified as Charles, was rushed to Uxbridge Cottage Hospital and later transferred to Sunnybrook Health Science Centre in Toronto in stable condition.

According to police, the two bodies were discovered inside the house after the fire was extinguished. Both had “obvious signs of trauma” and the investigation was turned over to the homicide unit.

Investigators, both from the homicide unit and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal, remained at the scene for days. A post-mortem later revealed that both Don and Andrew Shearer died of stab wounds, but that revelation did little to further the investigation.

Twelve months after the fire, investigators with DRPS said the case was then centred on the lone survivor of the tragedy, Charles Shearer. It was being investigated as a double homicide and not a murder-suicide. Police were not looking for other suspects at the time.

“He (Charles) was the only other person in the house at the time,” police said. “He’s told us that.”

Torstar reached out to Charles Shearer for comment, but he did not reply.

Dave Selby, director of corporate communications for Durham Regional Police, says there is no cold case squad at DRPS though the case remains open. But investigators there have nothing new to report.

“They say there is nothing new on the case,” Selby responded in an email. “They have nothing new to add.”