COVID-19: HSR drivers ask for hand sanitizer, more bus cleaning to protect against coronavirus

Hamilton's transit union is asking the city to help protect HSR drivers from the novel coronavirus by providing hand sanitizer and cleaning buses more frequently.

A major bus-disinfecting effort will begin this weekend, the city says. But a rush on alcohol-based cleansing gel means, for now, bus drivers will be equipped with sanitizing wipes, according to the union.

Transit agencies around the world are adopting new precautions in response to the growing threat of COVID-19, which has infected more than 95,000 people globally including 22 in Ontario. So far, no Hamilton resident has tested positive for the disease.

Eric Tuck, president of ATU Local 107, said he has asked the HSR to provide hand sanitizer to all bus drivers while they're on the road.

"It's a basic safety precaution we had during past (viral outbreaks) like SARS," he said, referring to the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak that infected hundreds of people in Ontario in 2003. "We think it would be a good idea to bring back that safety measure now."

Provincial transit agency Metrolinx announced it is installing hand sanitizers on GO buses and in stations.

An emailed statement from city transit director Debbie Dalle Vedove says an "increasing supply of sanitizing products" will be made available for HSR operators.

But gel is "suddenly in pretty high demand," said Tuck, who met with the transit director about potential virus precautions Thursday. He said the city assured him each driver will have sanitizing wipes, for now.

Tuck noted opportunities to visit the washroom — and therefore, to wash your hands — are famously infrequent for bus operators on the road. Drivers also do end-of-route bus inspections that can result in touching many germ-collecting surfaces like seats, windows, safety rails and grab poles.

"Having that peace of mind before you eat your sandwich, I think operators would appreciate that," he said.