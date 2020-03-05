Hamilton Catholic teachers walk out as contract talks continue

Teachers at Hamilton Catholic schools picketed at select locations on Thursday as they took part in a one-day strike across Ontario to support their provincial union in central contract talks with the government.

It was their fourth walkout this year and came as the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association began a second day of talks following Education Minister Stephen Lecce’s March 3 announcement that his government is watering down a key demand.

The province had been seeking to increase the average secondary class size to 25 students from 22 over fours years, but Lecce said it will now accept 23 — slightly above the 22.9 imposed for the 2019-20 school year.

He said parents will also now be able to opt out of a proposed requirement for their children to take two online courses to graduate from high school and that his government is committing to the present kindergarten model of a teacher and early childhood educator per class.