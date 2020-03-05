Hamilton Catholic teachers walk out as contract talks continue

Teachers at Hamilton Catholic schools picketed at select locations on Thursday as they took part in a one-day strike across Ontario to support their provincial union in central contract talks with the government.
It was their fourth walkout this year and came as the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association began a second day of talks following Education Minister Stephen Lecce’s March 3 announcement that his government is watering down a key demand.
The province had been seeking to increase the average secondary class size to 25 students from 22 over fours years, but Lecce said it will now accept 23 — slightly above the 22.9 imposed for the 2019-20 school year.
He said parents will also now be able to opt out of a proposed requirement for their children to take two online courses to graduate from high school and that his government is committing to the present kindergarten model of a teacher and early childhood educator per class.
It’s not clear if those moves will break the impasse that’s prompted rolling one-day strikes by Ontario’s four major teacher unions.
A March 3 statement issued by OECTA president Liz Stuart on the eve of renewed talks demanded Premier Doug Ford reverse all education cuts, including by reinstating the 22-student average class size in place last school year.
Stuart also accused Ford, Lecce and others of undermining the bargaining process through “repeated misrepresentations” in their public statements.
She said OECTA informed the government “well before Christmas” that it was willing to accept the 1 per cent wage increase legislated for Ontario public servants, but maintained its right to challenge the cap in court.
OECTA and the three other major teacher unions have begun a Charter challenge, arguing the cap violates their right to free collective bargaining. All are seeking an inflationary increase of about 2 per cent.
“Despite the government’s rhetoric, negotiations could have been concluded long before Catholic teachers were forced to take any strike action,” Stuart said.
“Instead, the Ford government has chosen to insult teachers and education workers, and distract and confuse the public, all the while insisting that any agreement must include the permanent removal of resources from classrooms.”
Members of Ontario’s French-language teachers union, AEFO, also walked off the job on Thursday, as did the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation at select boards that didn’t include Hamilton.
The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has held off on calling any further one-day strikes until it announces the next phase of job actions on March 9, but said the government's moves are insufficient because they don't reverse class size increases in grades 4 to 8 or reinstate all special education funding.
Lecce urged “the unions to stop this disruptive escalation and return to the table to get a deal that is fair for parents, students, and educators.”
“I have offered all teachers' union federations a fair and reasonable plan, which should pave the way to reaching a good deal that keeps students in class,” he said in a March 5 statement.
“The government has consistently made reasonable moves — effectively freezing classroom sizes, a parental opt-out for online learning, a commitment to full-day kindergarten, and one hundred per cent investment in special education.”
Teachers at Hamilton Catholic schools picketed at select locations on Thursday as they took part in a one-day strike across Ontario to support their provincial union in central contract talks with the government.
It was their fourth walkout this year and came as the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association began a second day of talks following Education Minister Stephen Lecce’s March 3 announcement that his government is watering down a key demand.
The province had been seeking to increase the average secondary class size to 25 students from 22 over fours years, but Lecce said it will now accept 23 — slightly above the 22.9 imposed for the 2019-20 school year.
He said parents will also now be able to opt out of a proposed requirement for their children to take two online courses to graduate from high school and that his government is committing to the present kindergarten model of a teacher and early childhood educator per class.
It’s not clear if those moves will break the impasse that’s prompted rolling one-day strikes by Ontario’s four major teacher unions.
A March 3 statement issued by OECTA president Liz Stuart on the eve of renewed talks demanded Premier Doug Ford reverse all education cuts, including by reinstating the 22-student average class size in place last school year.
Stuart also accused Ford, Lecce and others of undermining the bargaining process through “repeated misrepresentations” in their public statements.
She said OECTA informed the government “well before Christmas” that it was willing to accept the 1 per cent wage increase legislated for Ontario public servants, but maintained its right to challenge the cap in court.
OECTA and the three other major teacher unions have begun a Charter challenge, arguing the cap violates their right to free collective bargaining. All are seeking an inflationary increase of about 2 per cent.
“Despite the government’s rhetoric, negotiations could have been concluded long before Catholic teachers were forced to take any strike action,” Stuart said.
“Instead, the Ford government has chosen to insult teachers and education workers, and distract and confuse the public, all the while insisting that any agreement must include the permanent removal of resources from classrooms.”
Members of Ontario’s French-language teachers union, AEFO, also walked off the job on Thursday, as did the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation at select boards that didn’t include Hamilton.
The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has held off on calling any further one-day strikes until it announces the next phase of job actions on March 9, but said the government's moves are insufficient because they don't reverse class size increases in grades 4 to 8 or reinstate all special education funding.
Lecce urged “the unions to stop this disruptive escalation and return to the table to get a deal that is fair for parents, students, and educators.”
“I have offered all teachers' union federations a fair and reasonable plan, which should pave the way to reaching a good deal that keeps students in class,” he said in a March 5 statement.
“The government has consistently made reasonable moves — effectively freezing classroom sizes, a parental opt-out for online learning, a commitment to full-day kindergarten, and one hundred per cent investment in special education.”
Teachers at Hamilton Catholic schools picketed at select locations on Thursday as they took part in a one-day strike across Ontario to support their provincial union in central contract talks with the government.
It was their fourth walkout this year and came as the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association began a second day of talks following Education Minister Stephen Lecce’s March 3 announcement that his government is watering down a key demand.
The province had been seeking to increase the average secondary class size to 25 students from 22 over fours years, but Lecce said it will now accept 23 — slightly above the 22.9 imposed for the 2019-20 school year.
He said parents will also now be able to opt out of a proposed requirement for their children to take two online courses to graduate from high school and that his government is committing to the present kindergarten model of a teacher and early childhood educator per class.
It’s not clear if those moves will break the impasse that’s prompted rolling one-day strikes by Ontario’s four major teacher unions.
A March 3 statement issued by OECTA president Liz Stuart on the eve of renewed talks demanded Premier Doug Ford reverse all education cuts, including by reinstating the 22-student average class size in place last school year.
Stuart also accused Ford, Lecce and others of undermining the bargaining process through “repeated misrepresentations” in their public statements.
She said OECTA informed the government “well before Christmas” that it was willing to accept the 1 per cent wage increase legislated for Ontario public servants, but maintained its right to challenge the cap in court.
OECTA and the three other major teacher unions have begun a Charter challenge, arguing the cap violates their right to free collective bargaining. All are seeking an inflationary increase of about 2 per cent.
“Despite the government’s rhetoric, negotiations could have been concluded long before Catholic teachers were forced to take any strike action,” Stuart said.
“Instead, the Ford government has chosen to insult teachers and education workers, and distract and confuse the public, all the while insisting that any agreement must include the permanent removal of resources from classrooms.”
Members of Ontario’s French-language teachers union, AEFO, also walked off the job on Thursday, as did the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation at select boards that didn’t include Hamilton.
The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has held off on calling any further one-day strikes until it announces the next phase of job actions on March 9, but said the government's moves are insufficient because they don't reverse class size increases in grades 4 to 8 or reinstate all special education funding.
Lecce urged “the unions to stop this disruptive escalation and return to the table to get a deal that is fair for parents, students, and educators.”
“I have offered all teachers' union federations a fair and reasonable plan, which should pave the way to reaching a good deal that keeps students in class,” he said in a March 5 statement.
“The government has consistently made reasonable moves — effectively freezing classroom sizes, a parental opt-out for online learning, a commitment to full-day kindergarten, and one hundred per cent investment in special education.”