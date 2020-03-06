Father of crash victim just wants misconduct hearing for Hamilton cop to end

Todoruck argued that both men were arrested because they were not following his orders. Todoruck claimed Ritchie was read his rights and that Ritchie was only left unattended in the back of his cruiser while he arrested Cohn.

On the evening of the fatal collision, Todoruck was the first officer on scene and was trying to get control. The officer seized Ritchie's camera, and Ritchie was eventually handcuffed — with the assistance of a member of the public — and put in the back of a cruiser.

When Cohn arrived, he tried to figure out why Ritchie was under arrest. He called the Hamilton police media officer who told him to hold up the phone so he could talk to Ritchie.

Todoruck said Cohn was arrested because he refused orders to stop talking to Ritchie, arguing it was "for the safety" of himself and his prisoner.

Cohn was taken to the ground, his hands zip-tied behind his back. Prosecutor Duxbury said Todoruck then "paraded" Cohn around not knowing what to do with him because he already had Ritchie in the back of his cruiser.

After backup arrived, Cohn was placed in the back of a second cruiser, but released after about 20 minutes without charge.

Ritchie was initially charged with obstructing police and resisting arrest, but those charges were dropped in exchange for community service hours.

In his closing submissions, Todoruck argued that "little value" should be placed on the evidence from Ritchie, Cohn and freelance videographer Andrew Collins — who testified earlier in the hearing — because they are all friends and are "not independent."

He attempted to poke holes in their evidence, pointing to small inconsistencies such as what side of the cruiser Ritchie was on and timing.

Police prosecutor Duxbury said "none of that mattered" because what is at issue was captured on video.

He described Todoruck as being angry and hostile, "transfixed with dealing with shutting out the media."

Duxbury pointed repeatedly to the Hamilton Police Service's own media relations policy that stipulates not stopping photography and not blocking journalists access, except in specific circumstances such as safety or preserving evidence.

Instead of pausing and engaging in dialogue, he arrested Cohn in a "split second," Duxbury said.

In the video, Todoruck walks up and can be heard saying: "I've asked you to get out of here."

Cohn says: "Don't touch me"

And Todoruck says: "You're under arrest."

The misconduct charges came at the direction of the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) after a complaint by Global News director Mackay Taggart, who was also a party to the hearing.

On Thursday, Taggart said that news media plays an important role in society, telling important stories, holding stakeholders to account and fostering transparency.

Journalists attend scenes with police across the country daily, he said, adding that the arrests that day were "unprecedented."

noreilly@thespec.com

905-526-3199 | @NicoleatTheSpec

