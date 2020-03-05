Saginaw Spirit beat Mississauga Steelheads 6-2

PARAMOUNT FINE FOODS CENTRE, MISSISSAUGA — Blade Jenkins had two goals and an assist leading the Saginaw Spirit to a 6-2 victory over the Mississauga Steelheads in OHL action. Tristan Lennox made 22 saves for the Spirit.

Richard Whittaker had a goal and an assist for Mississauga.

The Spirit led 1-0 at the end of the first period on a goal by Damien Giroux.

Saginaw extended their lead to 3-1 in the second period after goals from Jenkins and Camaryn Baber. Whittaker scored for the Steelheads.