PHOTOS: Hamilton beautified by Friday snowfall

News 12:14 PM The Hamilton Spectator

Snow is back in town Hamilton.

Environment Canada's weather advisory issued Friday morning has ended. The advisory called for heavy snow throughout the morning. Five to 15 centimetres were predicted to fall before the band of snow weakened.

Temperatures will hit a high of 3 C today with a low of -3 C in the late evening. There is a 40 per cent chance of more flurries this evening.

Doris Svendsen, 82, sweeps the snow in front of her home Friday morning. | John Rennison , The Hamilton Spectator

Snow coats the lifted wipers of a car in the parking lot in the Gage Park parking lot Friday morning | John Rennison , The Hamilton Spectator

A man walks along the parthway in Gage Park Friday morning. - | John Rennison , The Hamilton Spectator

A man stops to take a photo of the scenery as he walks his dog in Gage Park Friday morning. | John Rennison , The Hamilton Spectator

Stephanie Therrian clears the snow from her car before heading to work Friday morning. | John Rennison , The Hamilton Spectator

Reach The Spectator newsroom at 905-526-3420 or news@thespec.com

