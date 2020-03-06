PHOTOS: Hamilton beautified by Friday snowfall

Snow is back in town Hamilton.
Environment Canada's weather advisory issued Friday morning has ended. The advisory called for heavy snow throughout the morning. Five to 15 centimetres were predicted to fall before the band of snow weakened.
Temperatures will hit a high of 3 C today with a low of -3 C in the late evening. There is a 40 per cent chance of more flurries this evening.
Reach The Spectator newsroom at 905-526-3420 or news@thespec.com
