The lows — then highs — of Hamilton’s weather roller-coaster

Get ready for a wild roller-coaster ride of March weather, Hamilton.
Following Thursday's sun and then the unexpected Friday precipitation — one that dumped heavy snow on the city throughout the day — a deep freeze and swift temperature spike is expected over the weekend.
A temperature swing of 17 degrees is forecast between the overnight Friday low of -8 C and the Sunday high of 9 C.
Environment Canada — which earlier Friday issued a snowfall advisory warning of up to 15 cm — now predicts bone-chilling overnight temperatures that could feel like -12.
More flurries are possible overnight Friday, but that white stuff on the ground isn't expected to last much past Saturday morning.
The weather agency forecasts low early-morning temperatures for sunny Saturday that feel like -13 with wind chill, then a daytime high of 5 C.
A wild weekend weather ride kicks into gear Sunday with a daytime high of 9 C.
Sunday's high temperatures and sunny forecast should melt all the leftover snow and also winter woes.
The weekend weather should make Friday snow photos feel like postcards from a distant past.
Reach The Spectator newsroom at 905-526-3420 or news@thespec.com
