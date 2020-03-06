The lows — then highs — of Hamilton’s weather roller-coaster

News 05:10 PM

Get ready for a wild roller-coaster ride of March weather, Hamilton.

Following Thursday's sun and then the unexpected Friday precipitation — one that dumped heavy snow on the city throughout the day — a deep freeze and swift temperature spike is expected over the weekend.

A temperature swing of 17 degrees is forecast between the overnight Friday low of -8 C and the Sunday high of 9 C.

.
Doris Svendsen, 82, sweeps the snow in front of her home Friday morning. | John Rennison, The Hamilton Spectator

Environment Canada — which earlier Friday issued a snowfall advisory warning of up to 15 cm — now predicts bone-chilling overnight temperatures that could feel like -12.

More flurries are possible overnight Friday, but that white stuff on the ground isn't expected to last much past Saturday morning.

.
Snow coats the lifted wipers of a car in the parking lot in the Gage Park parking lot Friday morning | John Rennison, The Hamilton Spectator

The weather agency forecasts low early-morning temperatures for sunny Saturday that feel like -13 with wind chill, then a daytime high of 5 C.

A wild weekend weather ride kicks into gear Sunday with a daytime high of 9 C.

Sunday's high temperatures and sunny forecast should melt all the leftover snow and also winter woes.

The weekend weather should make Friday snow photos feel like postcards from a distant past.

.
A man walks along the pathway in Gage Park Friday morning. — | John Rennison, The Hamilton Spectator

.
A man stops to take a photo of the scenery as he walks his dog in Gage Park Friday morning. | John Rennison, The Hamilton Spectator

.
Stephanie Therrian clears the snow from her car before heading to work Friday morning. | John Rennison, The Hamilton Spectator

