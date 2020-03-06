'May have been able to pass the virus:' Mississauga woman second case of coronavirus in Peel

Mississauga has its second confirmed case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The second case, a woman in her 60s, is the wife of a man that Peel Public Health announced as a positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, March 5.

In a release, Peel Public Health said that the two cases “may have been able to pass the virus to others” flying back to Canada after travelling on a Grand Princess Cruise ship that departed San Francisco.

The couple was on West Jet Flight 1199 on Feb. 28, returning to Toronto Pearson Airport from the Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix.