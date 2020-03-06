Guelph coronavirus screening centre could open by next week

While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in the city, Guelph will likely see a screening centre for the novel coronavirus ready to go by next week.
In a post that has since been removed from its Facebook page, the Guelph Family Health Team (GFHT) announced that it is working to have an assessment site ready to go at 65 Delhi St., a city-owned property that is currently used by staff with the city’s emergency medical services.
Ross Kirkconnell, GFHT’s executive director, said the clinic is being prepared so that Guelph is ready should any novel coronavirus cases be confirmed in the city.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen, but we don’t want to be left scrambling at the last minute. I’d rather put a plan in place that hopefully we never operationalize than scramble at the 11th hour,” he said.
“We want to keep people who have symptoms and are at risk out of the (emergency room) and out of their family doctors’ offices.”
While the clinic could be operational as early as next week, Kirkconnell said that does not necessarily mean it will be open then.
“If it’s evident we need it, we want to be able to press the ‘go’ button and have it operational within 24 hours,” he said.
When, or if, the clinic gets up and running, Kirkconnell said the screening centre “would be like you’re going to ambulatory care at Guelph General.”
Someone coming in would first apply hand sanitizer and put on a mask — before being seen by a physician, nurse, nurse practitioner or paramedic, who would conduct a nasal swab.
“So you would be assessed and, as per everywhere else, you’d be sent home for quarantine (if you're COVID-19 positive), unless you’re very ill or require hospitalization,” he said.
“If that’s the case, you go over to Guelph General. Otherwise, you’d be sent home for 14 days of quarantine.”
As for who should go for testing when the centre is up and running, Kirkconnell said people with upper respiratory distress, fever and travel history to one of the affected areas should go in.
Currently, the Canadian government is advising anyone who has travelled to Hubei province in China or Iran in the past 14 days to limit contact with others for a total of 14 days, including self-isolation at home.
They are also advised to contact their local health authority within 24 hours of arrival in Canada.
Currently, travel health notices from the Canadian government are in effect for China, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, northern Italy, Singapore and South Korea.
The clinic is being opened alongside the City of Guelph, Guelph General Hospital, Guelph-Wellington Paramedics and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.
While the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has not yet come to Guelph, it has arrived next door.
On Thursday, March 5, a woman in her 50s who had recently returned home from Italy became Waterloo Region’s first reported case of the virus.
Regional health officials said the woman began experiencing mild symptoms while on flights from Milan to Toronto on March 3. She went straight to Kitchener’s Grand River Hospital for an assessment when she arrived in Canada.
The woman stayed in the hospital for a few hours before being discharged, and is currently at home for self-isolation along with her family.
